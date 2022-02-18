PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect who carjacked someone as they pumped gas in West Philadelphia. This happened Wednesday at the Amera gas station on West Girard Avenue.
According to the department, the victim pulled into the gas station around 2 a.m. As he filled up his white Toyota RAV4, the suspect approached him, pulled out a gun, and demanded his car keys.
The victim gave up the keys, and the suspect drove off.
Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS (8477).