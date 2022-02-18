PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are releasing additional details about a shooting involving one of their officers. The incident ended with a suspect and his elderly aunt dead.

According to the department, the incident happened on Feb. 15 around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street. That’s where Officer Alexander McChord and three other officers responded to a call about someone with a weapon.

A woman outside the home told authorities her son, Thomas Maisano, 36, was inside with a knife. She said her sister, 72-year-old Josephine Duggan, was also inside.

Officers went in and found Maisano on the second floor with a knife. The suspect then got into the front bedroom, and authorities then heard a commotion. All the officers positioned themselves in the hallway and stairwell, and Officer McChord went to a bedroom that connected to the front bedroom.

When he opened the door joining the two rooms, he saw Maisano armed with a knife and discharged his Taser. That’s when the department said Maisano stabbed the victim in the back.

Another officer rushed into the room and used his Taser. When that didn’t stop the suspect from stabbing the victim again, Officer McChord fired his gun, hitting Masiano in the torso.

Both Masiano and the victim died at the hospital.

“This tragic incident has left a profound impact on this family and the community around them,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “The trauma of this event affects all those involved, and I ask that the community come together to help during this time of grief and healing. As with all officer-involved shootings, the discharging officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.”

Officer McChord is a 12-year veteran of the department.