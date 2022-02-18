PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a week after a water main break in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, some people still do not have heat or running water.

While gas and water are fully restored in the area, there are some people still struggling and searching for answers. Their homes are right across from a hole left behind from the main break.

“We have on our hoodies and hats and stuff like that,” Sonya Shired said.

Ever since the Kingsessing water main break, she says she’s been without heat. Not only did water flood her basement, but now she’s doing everything in her power to stay warm at night.

“We have heaters in here and electric blankets that we use,” Shired said.

Philadelphia Gas Works says the entire area is up and running and gas lines have been fully restored.

But for Shired, it appears she has a deeper issue with her heater that no one can seem to fix. She says the city and the landlord tried multiple times.

“The gas company and the Water Department said they did all they could so the landlord has a contractor coming out,” Shired said.

A few doors down the street is Phillip Robinson. He says he still doesn’t have water.

“I have to survive. I am 65 years old and have nowhere to go,” Robinson said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Water Department and a spokesperson says they will personally try to reach out to Robinson.

In the meantime, cleanup and repairs are underway and this eyesore in the street still remains.

While fixing the massive water main will not be easy, residents say they never thought they would be in this situation.

“I didn’t realize how old the pipes and stuff was in Philly,” Shired said.

If you personally have a problem, reach out to the Water Department or Philadelphia Gas Works so they can connect with you.