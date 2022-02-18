BEAR, Del. (CBS) — A 7-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman are dead after a crash in New Castle County that closed Route 40 for hours, according to Delaware State Police. A 9-year-old child is also in critical condition following the accident.

The crash happened Thursday near Holly Avenue and Route 40. Troopers said around 8:27 p.m., the 2016 Kia Sorento carrying the three victims was headed south on Holly Avenue nearing Route 40. The Kia went across the westbound lanes of Route 40 and went into the crossover west of Holly Avenue.

That’s when the Kia went south across the eastbound lanes of Route 40. A 2021 Dodge Charger was going east on Route 40 in the right lane, and the Kia entered its path.

The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Kia, and the Sorento split in half. The crash threw both children, who were sitting in the back seat, from the car. The 7-year-old boy hit a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 9-year-old girl landed in a grassy area near the back half of the vehicle. She was rushed to a Delaware hospital in critical condition.

The 31-year-old female driver landed with the front part of the Kia near Shorewinds Road. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.