PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday’s record high temperature of 69 degrees will be a distant memory by tonight as temperatures drop to the teens and 20’s. Following the passage of a cold front complete with severe storms Friday morning, a blast of Arctic air will move into the area.

Temperatures will fall throughout today reaching the 30’s by early evening and near 20 before sunrise Saturday. Sunshine over the weekend will allow temperatures to hover between the upper 30’s and mid-40’s. However, the overnight lows will remain very cold in the teens and 20’s.

The average high temperature for Friday’s date is 45 degrees. Highs in the 60’s and 70’s for Philadelphia are rare in February. Those are the typical highs for early May.

There have been 3 days in the 60’s this month with more possible by the end of the month. There was even an unusual 60-degree day in early January.

