PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday’s record high temperature of 69 degrees will be a distant memory by tonight as temperatures drop to the teens and 20’s. Following the passage of a cold front complete with severe storms Friday morning, a blast of Arctic air will move into the area.
Temperatures will fall throughout today reaching the 30’s by early evening and near 20 before sunrise Saturday. Sunshine over the weekend will allow temperatures to hover between the upper 30’s and mid-40’s. However, the overnight lows will remain very cold in the teens and 20’s.
