PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint by adding five new electric buses to its fleet. They were commissioned Friday morning at the Broad Street Garage.
“It’s just another foundational building block in our commitment to be brilliant in the basic function of transporting our students safely, efficiently, and with an emphasis on protecting the environment,” said Executive Director of Transportation Services Teresa Fleming.
A grant is allowing the district to purchase six more buses.
The district also announced a pilot program that will measure the effect electric buses have on air quality.