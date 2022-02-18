PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite, Jr., will reveal the district’s new electric buses on Friday. He will be joined by district staff to discuss new grant funding.
- What: School District of Philadelphia Superintended William R. Hite, Jr., will reveal the district’s new electric buses.
- When: Friday, February 18
- Time: 10 a.m.
