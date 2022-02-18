PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage bicyclist was killed after being struck by a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia Thursday. Police say it happened at Penrose Avenue and Hartranft Street just after 7:30 p.m.
According to authorities, two teens stood in the middle of Penrose Avenue right before the incident; one of the juveniles got away on his bicycle. The SEPTA driver braked and tried to serve but failed to miss the victim,
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Authorities later identified the victim as 13-year-old Nicolas Ritter.
"SEPTA's thoughts tonight are with the family, friends and other loved ones who are dealing with an unimaginable loss. SEPTA is committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into this incident," the transportation agency said in a statement.
Police continue to investigate.