PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Netflix on Friday morning released the first trailer of the Adam Sandler movie “Hustle” filmed in Philadelphia. Despite the teaser’s 69-second run time, it splashes just enough of the city to reel in the Philly viewer.
It’s a simple formula. Soundtrack a teaser with some Meek Mill, flash some shots of Philly and show off some current (and now newly former) 76ers, and bam, you got at least this city excited for the movie.
The trailer includes Sixers Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle. Former Sixers Boban Marjanović and Seth Curry, who was traded last week in the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade, also are seen as well as Miami Heat guard and Philly native Kyle Lowry.
The movie co-stars Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangómez and is co-produced by LeBron James.
Netflix's brief description of "Hustle" describes the movie as such: "After a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) discovers an extraordinary player abroad, he brings the phenom back without his team's approval." But as seen in the teaser, there is a sense of basketball authenticity — an important detail for any sports movie.
The movie will hit the streaming service on June 10.