PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a road rage incident led to a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday at 54th and Vine Streets.
Police say two cars were traveling south on 54th Street and came to a stoplight. Then, the driver in the first car allegedly got out of his vehicle and started punching the window and door of the car behind him.READ MORE: Former Delaware County Elementary School Principal Charged For Alleged Sexual Misconduct With Student
Police say the driver in the second car got out with a gun and started firing at the man.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Food Delivery Driver Shot On Busy Center City Street Over Parking Dispute, Police Say
Police rushed the victim to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.
The second driver turned himself in to police. There’s no word yet if any charges will be filed.MORE NEWS: Fanatics, Group Including Meek Mill, Buys Philadelphia-Based Sports Retailer Mitchell & Ness
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.