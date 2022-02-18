UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – A former elementary school principal in Delaware County is facing charges for alleged sexual misconduct with a student. Jonathan Wisneski, the former principal at Primos Elementary School in Clifton Heights, has been hit with several charges, including intercourse with a student, indecent assault with someone under 13-years-old, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim says in 2018 when she was around 10 years old the victim slapped her in the backside. It also says Wisneski allegedly watched as juveniles played a game called butt ball in his office. The game required the juveniles to hit the ball with their butt.

Wisneski was the principal at Primos about three years ago. He was employed with the Devereux CARES School District in Downingtown, but he’s been placed on administrative leave since the alleged charges emerged.

A spokesperson from Devereux said Wisneski no longer has access to any of the school’s programs, students, or staff. The spokesperson also said he cleared state and federal criminal and abuse background checks before being hired last year.

At a press conference Friday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said allegations against the former principal came up years ago, but it wasn’t until this week they were given new information and new allegations were made.

“In Delaware County, we have no tolerance for people who prey on our children,” Stollesteimer said. “We will hunt you down and we will bring you to justice. This is what this case stands for. We are going to make sure that anyone, especially somebody who is given a position of trust to be, not to just be a teacher, a principal, in an elementary school who was preying on our school children, we will do everything in our power to bring you to justice.”

Officials say they currently have one elementary-age victim but believe there could be more.

“The district attorney and the superintendent of schools were shocked, outraged, we’re frustrated, we’re angry, we share that with everybody else,” Tim Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, said. “We are not going to tolerate it, that’s why we’re here today. We will ask parents to have that difficult conversation with their children to see if there are any more victims out there. And if there are any more victims, we want them to be brought forward. We want to be able to interview them and see if there are any other allegations.”

Wisneski’s bail was set at $150,000. He will be arraigned Friday night.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the police.