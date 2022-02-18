PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret that parking comes at at a premium in Philadelphia. But now, one neighborhood is making it even harder to find a spot.

You can come to Vista Street in the summer, you can be here in the fall, it doesn’t matter what the weather.

Bucket after bucket, lining the street in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. In fact, there are so many buckets, neighbors now dubbed this Bucket Street

“Yesterday, there was nine of them,” One resident who wants to remain anonymous told Eyewitness News.

We know all too well, parking spots come at a premium here in the northeast.

That anonymous resident said she’s lived on this quiet and quaint street for decades, but she said now it’s been taken over by the bucket brigade.

“Well it’s a way to reserve your spot,” she said. “All day, and not allow anyone else to park there.”

When asked what happens if you move the bucket, the resident said, “Well, they could see you on their cameras, and they could get angry. They might hurt a tire or put something on your car.”

Just like that, it happened, the bucket brigade in action; right in the middle of our interview, a neighbor popped open her trunk and placed a bucket in her “self- claimed” parking spot before pulling away.

CBS3 staked out the street for some time and tried to speak with neighbors. Some refused while others said the buckets are used for snow removal. There’s only one problem: there’s no snow.

Officials said about the practice:

“Saving or reserving any on-street public parking space is prohibited. Since the Philadelphia Parking Authority only enforces illegally parked vehicles in certain designated parts of the city, residents should contact the local police district.”

“Just pick up the buckets and have a little common courtesy,” the resident said.

As the day goes on, more and more buckets appear on Vista Street — also known as Bucket Street.