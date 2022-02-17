DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A highly-anticipated meeting Thursday night in Yeadon will determine the future of the borough’s police department. That’s where the police chief said his job is on the line because of the color of his skin.

It’ll likely be heated once again, just like the last meeting about the future of Police Chief Anthony Paparo.

Chief Paparo, and some council members for that matter, believes his job is on the line because he’s not African American. Other council members said that’s just not true.

They said they want him removed because of job performance.

In a letter shared with Eyewitness News, an attorney for Yeadon says borough council intends to discuss the matter Thursday night and vote on whether he can keep his job.

It’s alleged Chief Paparo violated the police collective bargaining agreement to the tune of $387,000 by using part-time officers beyond what is allowed.

Chief Paparo claimed he offered those hours to part-time officers only after his full-time officers declined the overtime. He said he learned his job is on line after hearing some councilmembers prefer a black police chief.

Councilwoman Learin Johnson insists the issue concerns the violation of the union contract.

That meeting is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m.