By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood that killed a 59-year-old man Thursday night. This happened in the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Xiao Zhong Lin of Tabor Plaza.

The department said that around 8:22 p.m., officers found a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the torso. Authorities said he later died at the hospital.

There have been no arrests.

