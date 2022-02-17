PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood that killed a 59-year-old man Thursday night. This happened in the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.
Police identified the victim as Xiao Zhong Lin of Tabor Plaza.
The department said that around 8:22 p.m., officers found a man in the street with a gunshot wound to the torso. Authorities said he later died at the hospital.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here