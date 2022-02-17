PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot in Wissinoming early Thursday morning, according to city police. This happened in the 6300 block of Algard Street around 5:30 a.m.
According to the department, the victim was hit in the leg. Investigators found bullet holes in a nearby house and car. The car was unattended at the time.
Police are now focused on the alleyway near the shooting scene.
There have been no arrests.
