PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage bicyclist was killed after being struck by a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia Thursday. Police say it happened at Penrose Avenue and Hartranft Street just after 7:30 p.m.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Sue Paterno Discusses Love For Penn State, THON's 50th Anniversary, Family's Legacy
Police did not identify the juvenile victim, or provide their age.READ MORE: Yeadon Borough Council Votes To Remove Anthony Paparo As Police Chief
SEPTA said it’s cooperating with the police’s investigation.MORE NEWS: Lincoln University Community Comes Together After Dorm-Room Brawl Leaves Student Dead From Stabbing
“SEPTA’s thoughts tonight are with the family, friends and other loved ones who are dealing with an unimaginable loss. SEPTA is committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation into this incident,” the transportation agency said in a statement.