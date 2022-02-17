PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In less than 24 hours, students at Penn State University will pack the Bryce Jordan Center for the 50th anniversary of THON. One of Penn State’s most notable alumna will be there, supporting the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

Sue Paterno welcomed Eyewitness News into her home to talk about her love for Penn State, her volunteer work, and the Paterno legacy.

CBS3: You are a huge supporter of the Special Olympics. Why is Special Olympics so dear to your heart?

Paterno: “It’s the love. They love us, we love them. They love all the volunteers, they love the paid staff. What they accomplish is unbeatable. They never forget your face. And they’re always smiling. They’re the people — it’s been 10 years — and they will come up and say ‘boy, I really miss Joe, you must too.’ With them, I can say, ‘yeah, I do.'”

CBS3: Penn State now has its first female president coming.

Paterno: “I’m excited, I can’t wait. We’re going to see what she brings to the table and we will all support her.”

CBS3: It’s the 50th anniversary of THON this year. Are you amazed by how big THON has become and how many lives have been touched?

Paterno: “I’m not. As a Penn Stater, you probably are not. You watch the students get involved and think of new ideas and new ways to reach people and new ways to bring them back. The Four Diamonds is really all about the kids. Penn Staters, they see something good, they latch onto it and make it explode.”

CBS3: You were a student here when you met Joe and he was an assistant coach?

Paterno: “Right. I was a freshman. We became friends, that’s who I thought we were through ups and downs. He had made up his mind that he was going to marry me.”

CBS3: You have been in this house since 1969?

Paterno: Correct, we moved in with four little kids. He could walk to work, we had one car. How lucky we were. It was the right time, the right place. Everything fell into place.”

CBS3: In addition to your five children and 17 grandchildren, the students at Penn State and the players were like your children as well.

Paterno: “Well, I was there once, and I know how I felt. But also, this is our future, and I always think we need to make things as good as we can for them.”

CBS3: What is it about Penn State do you think?

Paterno: “It’s magic. I think it’s because we all come from similar backgrounds. We were a blue-collar school to start with. A lot of people succeeded and we were able to go because of our parents. We are here in the middle of absolutely nowhere, but what a place to be. I never wanted to leave. That’s why I married Joe. He wasn’t going to leave.”

CBS3: As much as there is a focus on football and athletics, your focus, and Joe’s focus, was so much on education.

Paterno: “Why would they come if they were not going to get a degree? In Joe’s first meeting with the squad, the freshman, their freshman year, ‘how many of you think you’re going to go to the pros? How many of you want to go to the pros?’ All the hands would go up. He’d say ‘put your hands down.’ Maybe one will go, maybe two. But you’d better go to class every day, and we’ll be checking.”

CBS3: When you were at the dinner table, you’ve said you never talked about football.

Paterno: “No. Joe never really explained football to me and I never really learned it. But then again, he never learned to cook either, or clean.”

CBS3: It will be 10 years this year since Joe passed.

Paterno: “You know, we are so lucky that we had such a good marriage to start with. We had good kids and we loved it. So much of it is still very fresh. When it’s quiet, sometimes it’s hard.”

CBS3: What would you like the Paterno legacy to be here at Penn State?

Paterno: “I want our legacy to be that we tried to make a difference, and tried to make Penn State better and better, and that’s what I want them to do in the future.”

