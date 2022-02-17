PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old girl and 65-year-old woman are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue.
Chopper 3 was live over the scene, where you can see there's a Rite Aid.
Police say the teen was shot once in the right side of her chest and once in her right arm. The woman was shot once in the chest. Both were rushed to Einstein Hospital and placed in critical condition.
A 22-year-old woman was shot once in the right side, police say. The fourth victim is a John Doe, who was shot once in the hand and went to the hospital in a private vehicle. They’re both in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.