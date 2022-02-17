PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The week’s warm up continues with nearly record-breaking temperatures Thursday. That comes before a wind advisory and rainy weather settles in.
That advisory will go into effect for the entire region at 11 p.m. Thursday night and last until 10 a.m. Friday.
Thursday's temperatures creep into the mid and upper 60's. The current record is 68 degrees in 1976. Those temps will rise into the evening as rain develops ahead of a large winter storm.
We are in the warm sector of the storm, so all we have to worry about is rain, which will be heavy at times after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible.
Skies will clear by Friday afternoon, bringing temps in the 50’s. Those will plummet into the 20’s overnight, setting the tone for a crisp weekend.