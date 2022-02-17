CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Center City on Thursday afternoon has sent two men to the hospital, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street just before 2 p.m.

Police say one of the victims was shot three times. He was hit in his back, chin, and neck. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The other man was shot in the arm, police say. He was also transported to Jefferson, but his condition is unknown at this time.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made, according to officials.

