PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many bars and restaurants in Philadelphia are welcoming the city easing COVID-19 restrictions. On Wednesday, the city announced restaurants and bars will no longer be required to check that patrons are vaccinated against COVID-19 to eat indoors.

Many Philly restaurants are celebrating the change. But some say they are planning to continue to ask customers for proof of vaccination before dining indoors.

At Figo in Northern Liberties, the sign that says “thank you for showing proof to dine indoors” is coming down.

“Dropping the vaccination mandate as cases of COVID are decreasing is certainly a great thing for the city,” said GLU Hospitality Director of Operations Shannon Diraddo.

For most restaurants, like Positano Coast in Old City, the eased restrictions are viewed as a step toward normalcy.

“To be frank, I was actually very excited. It’s been — the last six weeks have been really tough, I think, for the restaurant industry,” said Rosita Lamberti, director of restaurants for the Aldo Lamberti Family of Restaurants.

But the change is drawing mixed reactions from customers.

“There are some guests who are very happy that there was a vaccine mandate. There were other guests, vaccinated or not, both, who weren’t happy about the vaccine mandate,” Lamberti said.

At O’Neals Pub in Queen Village, staff will continue to ask for proof of vaccination so customers eating inside don’t have to wear masks.

“It’s emotionally draining every day that you have to do that,” O’Neals managing partner Greg Rand said. “‘Hey, put your mask on before you go to the restroom. Hey, put your mask on before you walk out the door.’ People don’t think about that.”

Amid the pandemic, the restaurant industry is dealing with the dual challenges of lower revenue and rising food costs.

Workers are looking forward to the day when COVID cases drop low enough to lift the mask mandate.

“I know it’s been two years and everybody wants to all of a sudden be like, ‘Woo! We’re free of this.’ We’re not,” Rand said.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the industry sets to mark two years of capacity limits and COVID rules. Many were forced to close as a result.

“It was the news we were looking for,” said Sean McGranaghan, director of operations at Winnie’s Manayunk. “It’s almost like there was an immediate target put on restaurants because they are known for social gathering places.”

Something the mayor appeared to be short on sympathy for.

“If we listened to the restaurateurs two years ago we’d have 2,000 more people dead in the city. They didn’t want to close anything down,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

While normal may still be some time away, diners out for dinner at Winnie’s welcomed the step forward.

“It isn’t a question of showing the card, it’s a question of creating an atmosphere that things are getting better, that things are loosening up,” Bill Abelow said.

While some eateries will continue to ask for proof so patrons don’t have to wear a mask, everyone remains hopeful this year continues to serve up some relief.

“There’s a light, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” McGranaghan said.

Restaurants like this one are hoping more customers will want to come inside to eat now that they don’t have to show proof of vaccination.

CBS3’s Madeleine Wright and Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.