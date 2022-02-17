Black History Month: Artwork From Late Philly Artist Moe Brooker Unveiled At William J. Green Jr. Federal Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re celebrating Black History Month at CBS3. On Thursday, we’re sharing a stunning piece of art by late Philadelphia artist Moe Brooker.

The size and scope of the artwork make it impossible to ignore. Its vibrant colors and abstract lines evoke a sense of warmth.

Brooker, Philadelphia’s leading African American artist, now has his “Fruit of The Spirit Artwork,” hanging in the lobby of the William J. Green Jr Federal Building for all to see.

“The fruit of the spirit is the first art and architecture commissioned for the federal complex since it was constructed in the ’70s,” Joanna Rosato, of the General Services Administration, said.

The U.S. General Services Administration officially dedicated the stunning piece of art in front of a crowd of city leaders and the late artist’s family. It’s part of an expanded effort to diversify the pool of artists eligible for federal public art commissions.

“The importance of these types of things is that we of all contributed to our country,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Not just white men from Europe. There’s lots of folks who did amazing heroic things, including Moe.”

The artwork is 8 feet high by 30-feet wide and made up of five canvas panels. Brooker’s work was commissioned in 2015. He was a painter, teacher, and mentor for more than 40 years who died last month.

His work “Fruit of The Spirit,” which bears a biblical reference, is one that brings his family much reflection and joy.

“Moe Brooker is one of those people,” said Dr. Vivian Brooker Ford, who’s Brooker’s sister. “His light was so bright it was fired by joy.”

Brooker’s work now joins 26,000 paintings and sculptures featured in federal buildings across the country.

