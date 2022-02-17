MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are reopened after a hazmat situation on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Whitemarsh Township Wednesday night. The westbound lanes reopened early Thursday morning before the eastbound lanes followed suit.
A tanker truck overturned on the highway, spilling diesel fuel.
Traffic has been backed up for miles since the crash happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday, leaving people stranded.
Crews have removed the center barrier to allow vehicles to make U-turns.