CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Lincoln University community gathered Thursday night to pray for the victims of a dorm-room stabbing. One student was killed and two others were wounded.

The violent attack played out inside of one of the university’s dorms. On Thursday night, students are remembering that victim.

A symbolic display of remembrance Thursday night as students held a vigil for a classmate fatally stabbed inside a Lincoln University dorm.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows the moments the brawl involving multiple people erupted inside of a hallway at the Thurgood Marshall Living and Learning Center. The punches were thrown around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday before things escalated and two other students are stabbed. In the video, you can see other students running into a closet for cover.

“We’re all devastated that this happened and what hurt us the most — what hurts me the most is that this all could have been prevented,” Carmina Taylor said.

Taylor says both she and her son are graduates of Lincoln University. A former president of the university’s parent association, she feared something like this could happen.

“I love my university,” Taylor said, “but I want it to be better for the young people on the campus so I think everybody has to come together, look at the issue and take the Band-Aids off.”

The university issued the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation.”

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “What I can say is there’s no information at this time that indicates there’s a safety concern for other students at the school.”

Officials have not released the name of the victim yet, nor if anyone is in custody for the attack.

Classes for Friday have been canceled.