BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – We all know that amazing feeling of walking into a kitchen and smelling fresh baked cookies. But some of the sweet treats over in New Jersey aren’t just infused with sugar, they’re also infused with positive energy. In this week’s Taste with Tori, we’re heading out to a cookie boutique in Burlington, it’s called “Glassy Brown Cookies.”

In Burlington, New Jersey fresh baked cookies are in the air and in your future at Glassy Brown!

“I love wearing eyeglasses. Just like people wear shoes, oh, I am an eyeglass girl,” owner Arlene Felder said. “My slogan is I see cookies in your future, and when you taste my cookies your whole attitude is going to change.”

Here inside this vibrant colorful storefront cookies come in all creative kinds.

“Apple pie, red velvet, we call it simple red velvet with cream cheese, salted caramel chocolate chip, hot cocoa,” Felder said

That will cause you to crumble or growl because they’re just too good!

And owner Arlene Felder says it’s not only the ingredients that make them great but the intention she infuses in every batch.

“I am very full of character, just a light, a light of sunshine. That’s me,” Felder said. “When you taste the cookies, I want people to really feel the love, energy, and time I put into the cookie. I’m trying to get people to learn how to relax and enjoy the moment and you can do that when you eat the cookies. It’s all about living your life, enjoying it, and eating cookies.”

Let’s crack into an apple pie cookie: the pie filling is just enough. Can’t stop till you get enough. This is the good stuff! I’m tasting all that goodness you want in an apple pie, the buttery crust warmth of the apple flavor!

And red velvet cookie sandwich with cream cheese icing: That cream cheese icing is sweet but it has that great cream cheese flavor you crave.

“I always tell people no matter what you like, we have a cookie here for you,” Felder said.