PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot walking home from school near a corner store in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section Tuesday. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hurley Street.

Surveillance video shows a red four-door sedan firing into a crowd of at least 10 people standing outside of a Feltonville corner store Tuesday, striking the 12-year-old girl.

“Unfortunately, the young child who was walking home from school took a bullet wound to her stomach,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Police say the gunman was sitting in the backseat when they fired at least eight shots. Video showed the car turning right on Bingham Street, slowing down just past the crosswalk.

A shattered car window marks the spot along Wyoming Ave and Bingham Street where at least eight shots were fired into a crowd of people outside a corner store just after 3pm Tuesday. A 12-year-old girl was struck once in the stomach. She is in stable condition, alert and talking. pic.twitter.com/mUDbLQeiwE — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 16, 2022

“The backseat passenger rolls down a window, you see an arm come out the window and multiple shots are fired,” Walker said.

As those in the line of fire run for cover, officials say the little girl was hit.

“An innocent kid like this just trying to live her life and go to the corner store like kids do, should not be in the hospital,” Walker said.

The victim, who was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is in stable condition.

“When you fire that gun, the bullets have no name,” Walker said.

Police chalk and multiple bullet holes and broken windows could be seen where the shooting happened. A woman who lives a few feet away says she was home with her daughter when one of those shots shattered her window.

The police commissioner called the violence senseless as police continue to search for three people inside that car including the shooter.

… in a drive by shooting on the 4600 block of D St. The 29 y/o is critical at Temple Hospital after a seperate shooting & the 72 y/o has passed after being stabbed in S. Philly; her killer was apprehended by police. We will not rest until all responsible are brought to justice! — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) February 15, 2022

“This young kid should be home studying and reading books, instead she’s in the hospital worried about her health,” Walker said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, but they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

