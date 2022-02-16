PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is changing some schedules starting on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
Officials say the new schedules adjust for changes in ridership patterns and an ongoing shortage of bus operators.
Bus routes G and 70 will have more frequent trips because of higher demand. Routes 2, 6, 19, 20, 24, 29, 33, 45, 46, 52, 53, 57, 79, 88,124, 125 and L will see slight reductions, SEPTA said.
The frequency of trains on the Market-Frankford Line during rush hour will drop from five minutes to six minutes.