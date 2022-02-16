PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study is showing a troubling trend of lead in drinking water at Philadelphia public schools. PennPIRG Education Fund, the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality will release a new report with school-by-school data analysis of water samples taken across the district.
Officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday about lead being in drinking water at Philly public schools at approximately 11:00 a.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Officials will hold a press conference about lead in drinking water at Philadelphia public schools.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
