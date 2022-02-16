CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, School District of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new study is showing a troubling trend of lead in drinking water at Philadelphia public schools. PennPIRG Education Fund, the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center, and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality will release a new report with school-by-school data analysis of water samples taken across the district. 

Officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday about lead being in drinking water at Philly public schools at approximately 11:00 a.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: Officials will hold a press conference about lead in drinking water at Philadelphia public schools. 
  • When: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.