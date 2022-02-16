PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will provide an update on the city’s response to gun violence on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 2 p.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Officials will provide an update on the city’s response to gun violence on Wednesday.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.