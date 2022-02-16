PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bars and restaurants in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section are welcoming the city easing COVID restrictions. On Wednesday, the city announced restaurants and bars will no longer be required to check that partons are vaccinated against COVID-19 to eat indoors.

People who work at restaurants, like Figo, are thrilled about the easing of restrictions. They’re hoping it means that more customers will be coming to eat inside.

The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, indoor dining wasn’t allowed so many restaurants shifted to take out or delivery only.

There was a decrease in sales and now many restaurants are dealing with an increase in costs for takeout supplies like paper goods, boxes, and containers.

The cost of food has gone up and supply chain issues have caused shipping delays.

Shannon DiRaddo, the director of operations for Glu Hospitality, the company that owns Figo, said the restrictions are a step toward normalcy.

“I think we’re just excited to move forward and excited to allow more guests in the restaurant, and looking forward to a warmer spring,” DiRaddo said.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said: “Philadelphia’s improved COVID situation, along with hospitality rules being adjusted, is welcome news for both the industry and our patrons. It allows our Philadelphia members to join their colleagues from other parts of the state that never had this type of mandate.”

The organization says that restaurants are still struggling with higher costs due to supply and workforce issues.