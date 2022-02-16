PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A joyful reunion for a little girl and good Samaritans who saved her from an attacking dog in Camden County earlier this week.

The young girl’s mother was trying to thank three teens who she says helped saved her daughter’s life. Thanks to Facebook, they were able to connect.

That’s 9-year-old Toni Diaz hugging the three teenagers who saved her life after she was mauled by a dog Monday at a park in Pennsauken.

“They are my superheroes,” Toni said.

Erika Rivera says her daughter was originally in a state of shock after the attack.

This picture says it all.

“Her clothes is all — it looked like someone just cut all her clothes off and she was just dirty looking,” Rivera said. “It was scary for me to see her like that. I never seen her like that. I was hysterical.”

Toni was treated for bites and scratches. When asked how she is feeling now, she said “kind of good and kind of bad.” Her three superheroes brought her balloons, candy, and a bear, reuniting at Pennsauken’s Madison Park, the same spot where they saved her.

They say they are happy they were at the right place at the right time.

“My heart was racing at the time,” Jamel Alvarez said. “Everything happened so quick.”

Alvarez says at first, they thought Toni was playing with the loose dog until they got closer and heard her screaming for help.

After multiple attempts to free her from the dog, they made a run for it.

“I grabbed her by one arm and ran to the car as fast as I could,” Bill Jackson said.

Toni is happy to be home, surrounded by family, and playing with her favorite toys.

“I like to play with barbies and my baby dolls,” Toni said.

Toni says she wants to “be like my mom” when she grows up.

But for those looking back, it was a day no one saw coming.

“They really saved my daughter,” Rivera said. “Looking at her body and all the cuts, I’m like, they really, really saved her. They are the real heroes.”

Police say the dog was not licensed and was not on a leash.

Toni says she is thanking the three men who saved her life by treating them to dinner at Red Robin.