Bristol Township Police Searching For Person Of Interest, Brian Joseph Carey, In Homicide Of Stepfather

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Detectives in Bucks County are investigating a homicide and are searching for the victim’s stepson in connection with the case. Bristol Township police are looking for 41-year-old Brian Joseph Carey, saying he’s a person of interest.
Chopper 3 flew over the scene of the crime Tuesday night in the 700 block of Winder Drive. That's where police found the body of Carey's 78-year-old stepfather.
Detectives believe Carey is driving a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer.
The license plate number is GNJ 5128.