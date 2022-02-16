PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have made a number of carjacking arrests in the past week. The majority of those arrests included illegal weapons that were recovered.

Police have been using tactics to crack down on carjacking suspects in the city and it seems to be working. In just one week, they’ve arrested at least a dozen people, many of them teenagers or young adults, and recovered just as many illegal guns.

“Investigators are working diligently to ensure the evidence is there to support the cases and keep the violent offenders off the street,” said Ben Naish with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Two suspects in particular — 21-year-old Jamie Maneely and 20-year-old Cameron Styles — were arrested for multiple incidents over a two-day period in the northeast.

They were finally caught on Feb. 11 after crashing on Evans Street while driving a Toyota Highlander police say they stole during a carjacking.

“They were subsequently connected to and arrested for a carjacking that occurred just the day before, early in the morning at the Forest Hill train station on Bayberry Road in the far northeast,” Naish said.

Officials say Maneely was also identified as a suspect in a commercial robbery at the Lukoil gas station on Roosevelt Boulevard on Feb. 10.

“Officers recovered a 9mm ghost gun, or privately made firearm,” Naish said.

Police don’t usually post mugshots of suspects that have been arrested for carjacking but say these two individuals wreaked havoc on the community.

While police continue to investigate these two men for other crimes in the city, they hope these arrests will deter others from future carjackings.