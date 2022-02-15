PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have identified the 49-year-old man who was found stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot in South Philadelphia as Roger B. Segal Tuesday. The man suffered stab wounds to his lower abdomen and was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m on Monday.
The incident happened on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
CBS3 noticed there was an Uber sticker on the front driver's side of the windshield and a shattered window in the rear of the car.
Part of this investigation will revolve around any surveillance video authorities can find in the area.
The same Wawa was the site of a deadly shooting last October. That shooting left one man dead and a police officer injured.