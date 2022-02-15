PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden made his debut as a Sixer Tuesday night after all — just not in a playing role. Harden, hours after being introduced, rang the ball before the Sixers’ game against the Celtics.

for the first time, your bell ringer… Philadelphia 76er…JAMES HARDEN!! pic.twitter.com/6dZR5kvfyW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 16, 2022

As expected, Harden received a rousing reception from the Philadelphia faithful at Wells Fargo Center.

Harden rang the bell wearing whatever outfit this is, seen in this tweet with Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, guard Tyrese Maxey, and MVP favorite Joel Embiid.

Harden’s outfit led to some fans poking fun on Twitter.

Harden look like a scooby doo villain💀 — StonedPhilaFan (@stonedphilafan) February 16, 2022

Harden was acquired, along with Paul Millsap, last week in a blockbuster deal that sent the disgruntled Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to Brooklyn.

The Sixers are Harden’s third team in the past 14 months. The 2018 NBA MVP and a three-time scoring champ demanded a trade out of Houston and was granted one to the Nets last season. Then, he forced his way out of Brooklyn last week in a trade of two stars who wanted a change of scenery.

It turns out, according to Harden, Philadelphia is the place he wanted to be all along.

“Originally when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice, it just didn’t happen,” Harden said. “Details, I don’t really want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time that this is a perfect fit. Obviously, you have the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid). Obviously, the coaching. Top to bottom, it made sense.”

“I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit,” he added. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Harden sat out Tuesday night’s game against Boston and will miss the Sixers’ game Thursday in Milwaukee. He’s on track to make his Sixers debut on Feb. 25 against Minnesota.

With an MVP and several scoring titles to his name already, Harden is missing one thing — an NBA title.

When asked if he thinks the Sixers can win the title this year with him and Joel Embiid, he said, simply.

“Hell yeah,” Harden said.