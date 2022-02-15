PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot while she was walking to a grocery store with a group of students in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section.
It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Hurley Street.
The girl was outside of the grocery store when a red car pulled up with three people inside, police say. One of the individuals inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The girl was shot in the stomach. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police say.
At least seven shots were fired, investigators say.
Police have not made any arrests.
Investigators say they do have surveillance video of the incident.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.