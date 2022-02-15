Black History Month: Philadelphia Renames Street In Mount Airy To Honor Abolitionist Richard Allen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As CBS3 continues to celebrate Black History Month, Philadelphia is showing its love to a local legend. Allens Lane in Mount Airy will now be known as “Richard Allen Lane.”
The renaming ceremony was held Monday. It honors bishop Richard Allen and his contributions to racial justice and equity in Philadelphia.
Allen was an early abolitionist and nearly died while helping others during the yellow fever outbreak.
