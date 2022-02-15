PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots and Live National Urban announced the lineup for the return of The Roots Picnic on Tuesday. Mary J. Blige will perform with The Roots for the first time ever and headline the list of performances set to take place on June 4 and 5 at The Mann At Fairmount Park.

The lineup also includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guton, Muni Long, and more.

It’s the first show since 2019.

The Roots Picnic will also feature the Podcast Stage curated by Wallo267 and Gille The King.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event, said in a release. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

A special fan club presale will go live on Tuesday at 10 a.m., while general on-sale begins on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. You can click here to purchase tickets.

YouTube will serve as the exclusive host for the festival. It will be streamed on The Roots’ official channel.

Below, is the full lineup:

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE: