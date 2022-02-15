PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A record-breaking donation is being put to good use. It will help some graduate students graduate debt-free.
The University of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Lauder is giving $125 million to the school of nursing. That money will allow aspiring nurse practitioners to go on to earn their master’s degree for free as long as they agree to work in under-served communities after graduating.
It’s the largest-ever gift to an American nursing school.
Lauder is a Penn graduate and an heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune.