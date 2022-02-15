PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The James Harden era has begun in Philadelphia. The NBA All-Star and former MVP will officially be introduced Tuesday. Fans are eager to see him on the court, but you’ll have to wait a little longer.

It’s an exciting time to be a Sixers fan.

At the Sixers training facility, team officials will officially introduce “The Beard” at a news conference at 12:15 p.m.

first day at the office: ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RytPlIOx12 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022

For Sixers fans, this could feel a little surreal.

Harden practiced with his new team for the first time Monday. He was working on his shot with his new teammates.

While he looked good at practice, Sixers fans will have to wait a little longer before Harden makes his debut in a game. Head Coach Doc Rivers said before Harden plays, he wants to make sure his health is on the up and up.

Sources say the superstar guard is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he will miss Tuesday night’s home game versus the Celtics and Thursday’s road game against the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden will also miss this weekend’s All-Star Game.

Rivers says he’s already fitting in well with the team.

“Obviously, he’s a high IQ basketball player, so a lot of the things we do is stuff he does anyway,” Rivers said. “And some of the other things, we just threw him out there, had him do it, and he kind of figured it out, so it was good.”

“The biggest challenge for us is to keep our rhythm and get him in his rhythm and on the same flow as us,” Danny Green said. “And us being able to figure out how to play with him and vice-versa.”

Team sources expect Harden to suit up on Feb. 25, the first game following the All-Star break, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first opportunity for the hometown fans to see The Beard at the Wells Fargo Center is March 2 against the New York Knicks.

Harden’s news conference will begin around 12:15 p.m. You can stream that on CBS News Philly.