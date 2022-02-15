PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who police say fatally stabbed his elderly aunt was shot and killed by police in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. It all started when officers responded to the 2000 block of Beechwood Street for a report of a woman stabbed around 3:45 p.m.
According to police, officers arrived on the scene to find the 36-year-old suspect actively stabbing the 72-year-old woman.READ MORE: Police: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot While Walking To Grocery Store In Feltonville
Police say two officers tased the man but to no effect. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife multiple times but, police say, he then lunged at them.
Police then opened fire, striking the man. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Delaware County Man Charged With Killing Neighbor After Allegedly Firing Up To 30 Shots With AR-15
The 72-year-old woman was also pronounced dead after being stabbed multiple times throughout her body.
No officers were injured, police say.
CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Pediatric Psychiatrist Testifies At Senate Finance Committee On Protecting Youth Mental Health
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.