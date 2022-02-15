PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say officers shot a man armed with a knife in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. It all started when officers responded to Beechwood Street for a report of a woman stabbed.
Police say this was a domestic incident. Police say the suspect lives in a home on Beechwood Street with his grandmother, but the person he attacked may have been an aunt.READ MORE: Police: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot While Walking To Grocery Store In Feltonville
According to police, when officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a knife.
Neighbors say police told the man to drop the knife, but he continued to go after the victim. Officers opened fire, striking the man.READ MORE: Delaware County Man Charged With Killing Neighbor After Allegedly Firing Up To 30 Shots With AR-15
Police say both the suspect and the woman were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
No officers were injured, police say.
