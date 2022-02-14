PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University launched a new mobile safety app for students Monday on the heels of an upcoming audit of its campus safety. Eyewitness News is getting an exclusive look at how its campus police operate.
Temple announced last year it's taking several steps to improve safety. Eyewitness News found it's making good on those pledges. We recently got a behind-the-scenes look at the Temple University Police Communication Center. This 24/7 operation is where workers monitor more than 1,000 cameras that are positioned all around campus. They also take emergency calls here.
On top of that, Temple launched a safety app on Monday. Using the app, called Rave Guardian, students can directly message Temple Police. The app also has an option for students to allow friends, family, or Temple Police to monitor trips to and from classes.
"Sometimes walking home in the dark is a little terrifying," Temple Junior Stacy Imvert said.
Temple is also continuing to beef up its police force and allowed our cameras to tag along with its bike patrol unit. We’ll show you that part on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.