WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — A store pops up in Wayne and has some residents, especially parents, upset. CBD Kratom is right on Lancaster Avenue.

It’s near a number of schools — within walking distance of Radnor Middle and Saint Katharine of Siena school.

Some people say they want this new CBD and kratom dispensary out of here.

The brand new business hasn’t opened yet because township regulations haven’t been satisfied.

CBD and kratom are both legal in Pennsylvania but still, some people just don’t like that they’re in this location in Wayne. In what was an old closed-down Starbucks, there’s new life in this prime location along Lancaster Avenue in the heart of Wayne.

Locals say they thought it might be a burger or shake place since the windows had been covered up. But the unveiling sometime earlier this month revealed the CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary.

Social media ignited with questions. How did this business just open?

“To put something, a facility like this so close to a school, it also cheapens Wayne,” Radnor Township resident John Ricciutti said.

Radnor Township says they immediately ordered the business to close on grounds that proper permits and occupancy certificates were missing.

A township attorney says both sides are working on a resolution. But some tell CBS3 the real controversy is the dispensing of kratom.

A quick Google search shows the pain reliever and stimulant is widely available in the city and suburbs. You have to be 18 to purchase.

John Licciardello says he’s outraged the substance that comes from a tree is available so close to schools within walking distance.

“It is the job of our politicians to protect our kids and protect our community,” Licciardello said.

Kratom has been controversial. It’s already banned in some states. The U.S. government came close to banning it, with the FDA even attempting to classify it as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Advocates say it’s an important tool for treating chronic pain and the side effects of addiction.

Some say they believe the location of the store to be entirely wrong.

“What I expect is that our leaders here in this township and in Pennsylvania to take decisive and quick action to make this illegal everywhere in the state and frankly, everywhere in the country,” Licciardello said.

Many of those who have issues with this are expected to make their displeasure known at a township commissioners’ meeting Monday night.

The company responded in a statement to CBS3. Read the full statement below.

“Our opening for this location is currently being delayed. Both sides are indeed working together towards a solution and we look forward to rectifying the situation. We were alerted by the city township on Thursday, February 10th of concerns regarding permit issues, and our team took immediate action to work diligently towards resolving them. This morning, our in-house counsel and Vice President had a call with the City Attorney and Director of Community Development in Radnor to clarify misunderstandings between the parties. During the call, we extended an invitation via the City Attorney for town officials to attend an informational education session about our company products and any questions they may have. We plan to also hold a similar educational session for community members. These sessions would include information on both cannabis and kratom. Cannabis dispensary is an accurate statement of our business: we simply dispense cannabis. Specifically, we sell hemp-derived cannabis products with less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Our products do not fall under the purview of the Pennsylvania Code for medical marijuana because we do not sell medical marijuana, nor any product with above 0.3% Delta-9 THC. We carry both kratom and kratom specialty products. As members of the American Kratom Association, we are proud to uphold industry best practices, which include implementing age restrictions as well as educating consumers on the products we carry. I’d like to share this Bloomberg Article with you as it provides a high-level overview of kratom in the United States. Our Vice President did provide comments for this article.”

“In October of 2021, we signed a lease for the former Starbucks facility after doing due diligence with Delaware County and Wayne Business Overlay District (WBOD). Unfortunately, Radnor Township requirements were not identified by our team. I strive to live by our core values, which include Responsibility, and which is why I take full ownership of this oversight. As always, we strive to be part of the communities we serve, which is one of the reasons we chose this facility in South Wayne. It was utilized as a previous training facility for Starbucks and the space provides us with a golden opportunity to have a permanent educational space for both us and our community,” CBD Kratom Vice President Dafna Revah said in a statement.