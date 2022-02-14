DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The heroic helicopter pilot who safely crash-landed outside a Drexel Hill church is talking about that terrifying flight. Danial Moore was flying a 2-month-old girl to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia last month along with a nurse and paramedic.
According to the NTSB, there was a loud bang on the helicopter and then it rolled over before Moore regained control.READ MORE: Conestoga High School Switches To Virtual Learning After Mask Debate Turns Ugly, Threatening
He managed to avoid all the wires and trees in the neighborhood before crashing right outside the church.
According to the Associated Press, Moore said: “The only option I had was to crash as slowly as possible.
My last moment of recollection before impact was realizing I’d overshot the field and seeing the church coming at us at a high rate of speed and thinking whatever I was trying didn’t work out and we were all about to die.”
Everyone on board survived the crash thanks to Moore’s quick thinking.
He’s recovering from seven broken ribs, four cracked vertebrae, a broken sternum and a possible concussion.MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: One-On-One With School District Of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite As He Prepares To Step Away From Role
The NTSB is still working to find out exactly what caused the crash.