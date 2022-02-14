PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man they say shot at a Philadelphia SWAT officer who was helping serve a search warrant at a Fairhill home last week. That officer has since been released from the hospital, with law enforcement praising a bulletproof vest for saving his life.
Kristian Reyes, 45, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and other offenses after the Feb. 11 incident on Lehigh Avenue. He is also facing multiple drug charges.
The department said their Gun Violence Task Force, along with SWAT, went to the home to issue a drug-related search warrant for Reyes. All six officers that knocked on Reyes’ door were with SWAT.
One officer shot the door's deadbolt lock when no one answered. As they called a ram in to break down the door, Reyes began firing from inside the apartment, striking one officer through the drywall.
Officers in the back of the apartment saw Reyes jump out a window, onto the second-floor roof, and point his gun at them. One fired a round and missed Reyes, who tossed his gun and ran. He was taken into custody after a fight with a law enforcement officer who followed him onto the roof.
Law enforcement said the gun Reyes used was stolen from Upper Darby and had 11 rounds inside.
The injured officer was released from the hospital Friday, only sustaining a red mark to his chest.