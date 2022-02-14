PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with prosecutors, will address the conviction and sentencing of David Grier, the man who strangled 21-year-old Kierra Johnson and dumped her body in Cobbs Creek. He was trying to rob her on that November 2017 night, authorities said.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: DA Larry Krasner addresses conviction and sentencing of David Grier
- When: Monday, Feb. 14
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.