CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Welcome to Philly, James Harden. The newly-acquired player arrived at the Philadelphia 76ers facility Monday, with the team filming him coming out of a van.
clocking in. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/SIsegJQWrE
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022
Harden was singing as he stepped into the facility for the first time.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 14, 2022
CBS3’s Pat Gallen was there Monday as Harden took to the hardwood for the first time with his new team.
Hello James Harden. @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/qOJEObQSLs
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 14, 2022
Harden was the by-product of a blockbuster trade between the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, giving Philadelphia a chance to rid themselves of Ben Simmons. The Sixers also traded Seth Curry and Andre Drummond for the former MVP.
Harden will make his first media appearance as a Sixer Tuesday during a scheduled media availability.
Head Coach Doc Rivers, managing partner Josh Harris, and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will join Harden at the availability.