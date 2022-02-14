PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia will soon be under new leadership. After a decade, Dr. William Hite will be stepping away from his role as superintendent.
He will be leaving the district at the end of this school year, but he does have more he wants to see done, and words of advice for his successor.
Watch the videos for the one-on-one exclusive.