BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — On a day focused on love, everyone may have their own suggestions of relationship advice. But these longtime Philadelphia residents have reason to share such wisdom.
Meet Carmella and John Finnegan, who celebrate 75 Valentine's Days together this year. They've been married for 73 of them.
The pair now lives at Blue Bell Place in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. When asked for some valuable relationship advice, both stressed focusing on the other.
“I always say it’s the two Ps: patience and perseverance,” Carmella said.
John advised, "The answer to everything should be 'Yes, dear.'"
CBS3 wishes the couple many more years of happiness.